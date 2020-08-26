Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Sourav Ganguly Had to Go Out to Bat Since VVS Laxman Was Taking a Shower: Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra recalled a funny incident that took place in Cape Town in 2007 between India and South Africa. it all happened when during the second innings of the Test, openers Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag were dismissed early on. Sachin Tendulkar, the next man in was late to come out, which lead South Africa captain Graeme Smith to complain to the umpire.

Cricketnext Staff |August 26, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
Former India opener Aakash Chopra recalled a funny incident that took place in Cape Town in 2007 between India and South Africa. it all happened when during the second innings of the Test, openers Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag were dismissed early on. Sachin Tendulkar, the next man in was late to come out, which lead South Africa captain Graeme Smith to complain to the umpire.

The umpire though convinced Smith, that the delay was because of a technical issue. Meanwhile, a lot of chaos was taking place inside the dressing room. “It is said that work is worship and for cricketers work is playing, so that becomes our worship. If not for anyone else, for VVS Laxman cricket was no less than worship. And before any prayer, taking a bath is essential.

“So VVS picked up his towel and went into the dressing room shower. We were playing South Africa in the picturesque ground of Cape Town. The situation in the Indian dressing room had turned bad with Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer already back in the pavilion,” Chopra said in the latest video uploaded in his Facebook page.

“Sachin Tendulkar, who was ready for his batting, picked up his bat and went into the field. But the fourth umpire told Sachin that he could not bat at the time because Sachin had been out of the ground on the third day for some time based on which he could have batted only after another 5 mins.

“Now with VVS taking bath, Dada was the only person left to go the middle. Sourav Ganguly, who was not ready at all for his batting. So someone was giving Dada his shirt, someone his trouser and another person getting his bat. And two players were making him wear his pads,” Chopra further said.

“In between all this hurry, finally Dada was made to enter the field. And Laxman was coming out smiling from the shower. VVS bhai, your batting came and went as well without you going onto the pitch. Something like that might have happened for the first time in cricketing history.

“VVS Laxman might have definitely got a scolding later because Sourav does not like such things at all. But then no one can scold VVS, that is also an interesting thing,” Chopra signed off.

