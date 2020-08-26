Sourav Ganguly Had to Go Out to Bat Since VVS Laxman Was Taking a Shower: Aakash Chopra
Former India opener Aakash Chopra recalled a funny incident that took place in Cape Town in 2007 between India and South Africa. it all happened when during the second innings of the Test, openers Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag were dismissed early on. Sachin Tendulkar, the next man in was late to come out, which lead South Africa captain Graeme Smith to complain to the umpire.
Sourav Ganguly Had to Go Out to Bat Since VVS Laxman Was Taking a Shower: Aakash Chopra
Former India opener Aakash Chopra recalled a funny incident that took place in Cape Town in 2007 between India and South Africa. it all happened when during the second innings of the Test, openers Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag were dismissed early on. Sachin Tendulkar, the next man in was late to come out, which lead South Africa captain Graeme Smith to complain to the umpire.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings