Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Two Stents in Ganguly's Coronary Arteries Likely to Be Implanted

16:03 (IST)
Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Presently, he is admitted at the ICU and doctors like Aftab Khan and Saroj Mondal were monitoring his health parameters to ascertain the exact cause of ‘internal chest discomfort’.
Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Two more stents on Ganguly's coronary arteries, which were supposed to be implanted in a couple of weeks from the date of his previous discharge from hospital (January 7), likely to be implanted now. Hospital sources say nothing seriously wrong with Ganguly.
India opener Shikhar Dhawan sends his best wishes to Ganguly.
Sending prayers for your speedy recovery, Dada! @SGanguly99— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 27, 2021
Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Around 2.45 PM, a green corridor was created and he was taken to the Apollo Hospital where a team of doctors were already waiting for him at the main entrance of the emergency gate. Sourav refused to take any stretcher or wheelchair assistance and he walked inside the hospital.
Indian cricketer Mithali Raj reacting to the latest development
This is really disturbing news . Praying for @SGanguly99 health and good recovery. Get well soon sir 🙏🏻 https://t.co/xcRvxnfbW1— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 27, 2021
Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Doctors at the private hospital, where Ganguly first underwent the surgery had said that the BCCI president might have to undergo second angioplasty at a "later stage"
Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Ganguly walked into the hospital's emergency ward and is likely to be inserted with a stent for blockage again
Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Ganguly has reached Apollo Hospital, Kolkata and was transported in his family car, not in an ambulance
Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. He was suppose to undergo another procedure in the coming days
Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: The 48-year-old Ganguly suffered a blackout while exercising at his personal gym last month and was taken to a Kolkata hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty and was discharged from a hospital on Januray 7 .
Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: It is being reported that Ganguly is stable and feeling better now. Family members and doctors are not taking any risk and want to keep him under hospital observation for a couple of days
In a major development, BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized again. The 48-year-old complained of chest pain. According to ANI, he has been taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata.
The 48-year-old Ganguly suffered a blackout while exercising at his personal gym last month and was taken to a Kolkata hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty and was discharged from a hospital on January 7.
The news has come weeks after Sourav underwent coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain. The former India cricketer was at the gym when he faced the issue. Post which, he got in touch with his family doctor who asked him to rush to the hospital at the earliest.
The hospital in a statement said, "Coronary Angiography was done at 3 p.m. --- Triple vessel disease PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route".
Sourav was attended by Saroj Mondal and her team of doctors. An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle.
Sourav was discharged from the hospital on January 7. He thanked all the doctors and support staff for taking care of him.
