Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Two Stents in Ganguly's Coronary Arteries Likely to Be Implanted

Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Presently, he is admitted at the ICU and doctors like Aftab Khan and Saroj Mondal were monitoring his health parameters to ascertain the exact cause of ‘internal chest discomfort’.

The 48-year-old Ganguly suffered a blackout while exercising at his personal gym last month and was taken to a Kolkata hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty and was discharged from a hospital on January 7.

In a major development, BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized again. The 48-year-old complained of chest pain. According to ANI, he has been taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata.

The news has come weeks after Sourav underwent coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain. The former India cricketer was at the gym when he faced the issue. Post which, he got in touch with his family doctor who asked him to rush to the hospital at the earliest.

The hospital in a statement said, "Coronary Angiography was done at 3 p.m. --- Triple vessel disease PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route".

Sourav was attended by Saroj Mondal and her team of doctors. An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle.

Sourav was discharged from the hospital on January 7. He thanked all the doctors and support staff for taking care of him.