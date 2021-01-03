Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Bypass Surgery Not Required; 2nd Angioplasty Within Next 48 Hours

09:22 (IST)

Clinical update/ January 3, 2021 / 730am

Mr Sourav Ganguly

48 years/ Bed no- 516

Under care- Dr Saroj Mandal, Dr Soutik Panda, Dr Saptarshi Basu

He presented in Woodlands emergency yesterday at 1pm with chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomitting and a spell of dizziness while performing physical excercise in the home gymnasium at around 11am

ECG- Acute inferolateral wall myocardial infarction

Echocardiography- Mild inferior wall hypokinesia

Comorbidity- no known comorbidities

Family history of IHD

Detected SarsCov2 Negative on 2/1/2021

Coronary Angiography was done at 3pm- Triple vessel disease

PTCA and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route

Revasculation to LAD or Left anterior descending artery and OM or obtuse marginal artery to be done later

Post PTCA day 1

he had an uneventful last night

Presently Afebrile

*he is sleeping now *

Pulse-70/min, BP- 110/70mmHg, Spo2-98% in room air.

Respiratory rate-16/min

*routine ECG to be done in the morning *

Treating doctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time.