Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Bypass Surgery Not Required; 2nd Angioplasty Within Next 48 Hours

Ganguly may not require a bypass surgery. A second angioplasty would be performed within the next 48 hrs, doctors to take a call on that. Ganguly may not require a bypass surgery. A second angioplasty would be performed within the next 48 hrs, doctors to take a call on that, says Rupali Basu, CEO, Woodlands:
12:08 (IST)
Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage, Dr Saroj Mandal, whose team performed the procedure at private Woodlands Hospital, said. A decision on whether to implant more stents will be taken later depending on his condition.
11:16 (IST)
"He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile (not feverish)... He is sleeping now," further added the bulletin. The celebrated former cricketer’s blood pressure is 110/70 and oxygen saturation level is 98%, the statement added. Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after accessing Ganguly’s condition. “He will be requiring another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease. But, that depends on how his condition is. He is, however, out of danger now,” one of the doctors treating Ganguly had said on Saturday. A routine ECG will also be conducted on Sunday morning.
09:36 (IST)
Former skipper & BCCI President Ganguly has significant blockage in 3 arteries, though his condition remains stable post surgery.
Clinical update/ January 3, 2021 / 730am
Mr Sourav Ganguly
48 years/ Bed no- 516
Under care- Dr Saroj Mandal, Dr Soutik Panda, Dr Saptarshi Basu
He presented in Woodlands emergency yesterday at 1pm with chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomitting and a spell of dizziness while performing physical excercise in the home gymnasium at around 11am
Coronary Angiography was done at 3pm- Triple vessel disease
PTCA and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route
Revasculation to LAD or Left anterior descending artery and OM or obtuse marginal artery to be done later
Post PTCA day 1
he had an uneventful last night
Presently Afebrile
*he is sleeping now *
Pulse-70/min, BP- 110/70mmHg, Spo2-98% in room air.
Respiratory rate-16/min
*routine ECG to be done in the morning *
Treating doctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time.
08:51 (IST)
Puri sand artist Sundatsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of Sourav Ganguly with a message 'GET WELL SOON' at Puri beach
Sourav Ganguly is stable. He has interacted with us. CM spoke to me & told me particularly that we must ensure that all players undergo health check up. We will abide by her suggestion & do whatever is necessary: Avishek Dalmiya, President, Cricket Association of Bengal
Sourav Ganguly is stable. He has interacted with us. CM spoke to me & told me particularly that we must ensure that all players undergo health check up. We will abide by her suggestion & do whatever is necessary: Avishek Dalmiya, President, Cricket Association of Bengal
Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Rupali Basu, CEO, Woodlands: Ganguly may not require a bypass surgery. A second angioplasty would be performed within the next 48 hrs, doctors to take a call on that. He could be discharged from hospital after a week. He would need to be at home and in rest for a month. Ganguly can resume normal life after a month
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who also heads the country’s cricket board (BCCI), was stable on Saturday after he underwent angioplasty in Kolkata following chest pain. Ganguly, 48, was rushed to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort while exercising on a tread mill at his home gym.
The hospital said tests showed he had suffered a mild heart attack and the popular former cricketer had blockages in three coronary arteries. “He came in good time. One of his arteries had critical blockage which we removed through angioplasty,” Aftab Khan, a cardiologist, told reporters outside the hospital.
“He has improved, the pain in his chest has reduced. He is stable now. He has to be kept under observation for 24 hours so he will have to stay in hospital.” The private hospital formed a medical board and a decision on Ganguly’s further line of treatment will be taken later.
One of India’s most successful captains, Ganguly, who hails from the state of West Bengal, took over as the BCCI president in 2019. His transition from a player to top administrator was seen as a natural progression for a former captain who helped India emerge from a damaging match-fixing scandal in 2000. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, paid Ganguly a visit in the hospital.