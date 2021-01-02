Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: BCCI Prez in Hospital After Heart Attack; Mamata Banerjee, Virat Kohli Wish Speedy Recovery

15:23 (IST)
Ganguly played a key role in bringing Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals.
Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99 . Praying that you get well soon— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 2, 2021
Reportedly some members of Bengal BJP are at the scene too.
Former Bengal cricketer Laksmi Ratan Shukla visited the hospital, among other cricketers from Bengal, and stayed for an hour, claims local media.
Former India captain, Ganguly's teammate Kumble wished him a speedy recovery.
Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 2, 2021
Earlier BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. Ganguly complained of chest pain... He felt light headed at home earlier today. He was in the gym when he initially felt dizzy: Reports.
Ganguly is reportedly conscious and is able to speak to doctors... Wife Dona and brother Snehasish at hospital... Laxmi Ratan Shukla also paid a visit.
Eco cardiography confirms he has suffered a mild heart attack... He fell ill while he was in gym this morning. A 5-member medical board has been formed by the hospital to monitor his treatment. Docs planning to perform an angioplasty on him.His condition is reportedly stable.
Doctors are fearing that he may have had a mio myocardial infarction. doctors looking for blood clots. He is going to get an angiogram.
If something is found, then they will look to get an Igngioplasty at the same sitting is the info we are getting from the ground.
West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijaywargia wished for former cricketer's speedy recovery on social media.
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और बीसीसीआई के मौजूदा अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली को हार्ट अटैक आने जानकारी मिलने पर मैंने कोलकाता के वुडलैंड्स हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टर्स से बात की, उन्होंने कहा है कि चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है।— Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) January 2, 2021
बाबा महाकाल दादा को जल्द स्वस्थ करे।#SouravGanguly
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar met Sourav Ganguly last week at Raj Bhawan. The Governor was quick to wish BCCI President a speedy recovery.
Wishing speedy recovery for @SGanguly99 who suffered a heart attack. Gathered from CEO Woodlands Hospital that he is stable.— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 2, 2021
Actress Nagma too joined in with her prayers on social media.
Wishing you a speedy recovery @SGanguly99 . Get well Soon . Much prayers .— Nagma (@nagma_morarji) January 2, 2021
Skipper Kohli has tweeted hours after the news broke.
Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021
Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Sourav Ganguly is one of the most loved Indian cricketers and the news of his heart attack has shocked his fans to the core. Former Bengal cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla paid him a visit, it is also reported that some local BJP leaders are at the scene too.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Saturday. While it is still not clear what the exact issue is with Ganguly, early reports suggest that he has suffered a cardiac arrest and will undergo angioplasty in the evening.
Ganguly had fainted when he was working out on Saturday. He also experienced chest pain. Reports further suggest that he is stable though and should be able to stage a speedy recovery. For now, he has undergone cardiac tests at the hospital including EEG and ECG.
He had on Wednesday visited the Eden Gardens and also discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with CAB president Avishek Dalmiya. Earlier, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls. He had clarified that he had gone to meet the governor upon his invitation.
