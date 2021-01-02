Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: BCCI Prez in Hospital After Heart Attack; Mamata Banerjee, Virat Kohli Wish Speedy Recovery

Sourav Ganguly Health News Live Updates: Sourav Ganguly is one of the most loved Indian cricketers and the news of his heart attack has shocked his fans to the core. Former Bengal cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla paid him a visit, it is also reported that some local BJP leaders are at the scene too.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Saturday. While it is still not clear what the exact issue is with Ganguly, early reports suggest that he has suffered a cardiac arrest and will undergo angioplasty in the evening.

Ganguly had fainted when he was working out on Saturday. He also experienced chest pain. Reports further suggest that he is stable though and should be able to stage a speedy recovery. For now, he has undergone cardiac tests at the hospital including EEG and ECG.

He had on Wednesday visited the Eden Gardens and also discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with CAB president Avishek Dalmiya. Earlier, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls. He had clarified that he had gone to meet the governor upon his invitation.