Sourav Ganguly Health Update: No Further Angioplasty for Former India Captain

Sourav Ganguly Health Update: No Further Angioplasty for Former India Captain

Sourav Ganguly Health Update: No Further Angioplasty for Former India Captain

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will not undergo angioplasty as of now. If the need arises, the doctor will take a call on it in the immediate future. According to the latest press release from the Woodlands Hospital, a panel of eminent doctors met through a Zoom call. This also included, Dr Devi Shetty, one of the topmost Cardiologist of the country.

Also read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks to Sourav Ganguly, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

After his diagnosis, the hospital had informed the media that the ex-cricketer had blockages in his three arteries. One of the blockage was treated successfully through stenting but the other two were left untouched. The panel brainstormed on the issue and came up with Angioplasty as the best-possible means to rectify the blocakges.

"Medical board of 9 members  met today at 1130am with reputed specialists on zoom platform

Dr Saroj Mondal

Dr Aftab Khan

Dr SB Roy

Dr Saptarshi Basu

Dr Bhabatosh Biswas

Dr Soutik Panda

Dr Asish Patra

Dr Palash Kumar

Dr Malti Purkait

Dr Rupali Basu

Dr Devi Shetty ( on zoom )

Dr RK Panda ( on zoom )

Dr Samuel Mathew ( on phone)

The medical records and his clinical condition of Mr Sourav Ganguly were reviewed by the board members.

The unanimous decision was that an appropriate timely excellent treatment of primary PTCA with revascularisation of RCA was rendered during the acute heart attack stage.The discussion was also on the two other coronary blockages viz LAD and OM2 need to be treated by angioplasty in this admission vis a vis doing it at a immediate later stage.The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty for now is deemed to be a safer option since Mr Ganguly is stable, without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management.

The family members were present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan.Treating doctors will be  keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures daily at home once discharged," the release said.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly Tests Negative for COVID-19

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Saroj Mondal, is looking after Ganguly's health check-ups at the hospital.An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle. According to an earlier account attributed to a doctor at the same hospital, he had suffered a cardiac arrest. A sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly.

