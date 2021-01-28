BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to Get Additional Stents Today

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will undergo a stenting procedure today. The procedure is likely to happen during the second half of the day, CNN-News18 reports.

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will undergo a stenting procedure today. The procedure is likely to happen during the second half of the day, CNN-News18 reports.

Ganguly was admitted to Apollo Hospital after he complained of chest pain yesterday and the former India international was kept under observation. Stents will be implanted on his arteries by conducting angioplasty procedure. The procedure will be done by Dr Aftab Khan in the presence of renowned cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, with Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Saroj Mondal attending

“Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Saroj Mondal are attending. Dr Aftab Khan will do the stenting tomorrow (Thursday) in presence of Dr Devi Shetty,” said a release a Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital release, where Ganguly was admitted earlier this month.

Earlier, Apollo Hospital had stated that there is no change to Sourav Ganguly's parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable, after the BCCI president was hospitalised again.

"Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old male, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable," read the statement.

The news has come weeks after Ganguly underwent coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain. The former India cricketer was at the gym when he had faced the issue, post which he got in touch with his family doctor who asked him to rush to the hospital at the earliest.

As news of Sourav’s once again hospital admission starts pouring in – his fans and well-wishers from across the world started wishing for his speedy recovery.

Well-known personalities started making a beeline at the hospital to stand besides his family and all of them expressed satisfaction over the way doctors attended him promptly in making him stable.