Sourav Ganguly in Home Quarantine After Reports of Elder Brother Testing Positive for COVID-19 Surface Again

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday went into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19. Snehasish, a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital here after his COVID report came positive.

Cricketnext Staff |July 16, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
Sourav Ganguly in Home Quarantine After Reports of Elder Brother Testing Positive for COVID-19 Surface Again

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday went into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19. Snehasish, a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital here after his COVID report came positive.

"He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He's been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital," a CAB official told PTI. "The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period," a source close to the BCCI President added.

ALSO READ | CAB Secretary and Sourav Ganguly's Brother Snehasish Rubbishes Reports of COVID-19 Infection

Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the dreaded virus. The former India captain was, however, unavailable for a comment on the development.

Recently, during an interview to India Today, Sourav had spoken about how life around him has changed, making people more vulnerable. "My brother visits our factories everyday and he is more at risk," the former batting star had said.

This is not the first time that such reports have surfaced. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had though rubbished reports about its secretary Snehasish Ganguly getting infected with coronavirus, saying the former first-class cricketer is in fine fettle.

ALSO READ | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Family Members Test Positive for Coronavirus: Report

"This is to clarify that CAB Honorary Secretary Snehasish Ganguly is perfectly fine contrary to the fake news doing rounds about his corona infection.

"I am perfectly healthy and doing office everyday. The news doing round about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," he said in a statement.

"Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that is doing rounds", he added.

