Sourav Ganguly in Home Quarantine After Reports of Elder Brother Testing Positive for COVID-19 Surface Again
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday went into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19. Snehasish, a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital here after his COVID report came positive.
