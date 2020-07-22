Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Continue to Stay in Office, SC Will Hear BCCI's Appeal in Two Weeks

As per the current BCCI constitution, Shah should have quit by now and Ganguly's tenure is supposed to end next week.

Cricketnext Staff |July 22, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Continue to Stay in Office, SC Will Hear BCCI's Appeal in Two Weeks

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear after two weeks the applications which have raised the various issues with regards to the BCCI and their bid to alter the constitution, according to a report in Times of India.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao.

This now allows president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to continue to hold on to their posts instead of having to quit to serve their mandatory cooling-off period.

Ganguly and Shah were elected unopposed as office-bearers last October. While Shah's tenure ended in May, Ganguly's term finishes on July 27.

As per the current BCCI constitution, Shah should have quit by now and Ganguly's tenure is supposed to end next week.

However, at the BCCI’s 88th SGM in December last year, it was unanimously agreed by the members that Ganguly and his team should serve a full six years at the BCCI.

As per the BCCI constitution, any extension of the office-bearers’ tenure must be approved by the Supreme Court.

In their petition to the apex court on April 21, the BCCI had proposed that “a president or the secretary who has served in such position for two consecutive terms in the BCCI shall not be eligible to contest any further election without completing a cooling off period of three years.”

Basically, the Board wants to split the tenures of the office-bearers in the BCCI and the state associations before serving mandatory cooling-off periods.

It has also sought a few other amendments regarding the disqualification of an office-bearer criteria, giving “all powers powers to the BCCI secretary in relation to cricketing and non-cricketing matters with the management personnel including the CEO reporting to him on a regular basis,” and the BCCI not requiring the approval of the SC if it wants to alter its constitution.

