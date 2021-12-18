Sourav Ganguly Likes Virat Kohli's Attitude But Feels he Fights a lot: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, on Saturday, reportedly said that he “likes Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot". The Board President and Kohli are trending social media amidst the controversy surrounding the 33-year-old’s sacking as ODI captain.

Kohli was sacked from the position, earlier this month, and the day after that Ganguly claimed that BCCI had asked Kohli to not quit the T20I captaincy in September and the selectors had to drop him from the 50-overs captaincy as they wanted a single captain for white-ball formats. While Kohli had, however, contradicted Ganguly’s statement during his explosive press conference on Wednesday ahead of departure for the South Africa Test series.

The cricketing fraternity was left all confused after the skipper’s statement contradicted with the BCCI chief.

According to a report in crictracker.com, Ganguly spoke on Kohli’s attitude on Saturday. At an event in Gurgaon, he was asked which player’s attitude he likes best.

Answering the question, he replied, “I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot."

He was also asked how he deals with all the stress in life. Ganguly came up with a rather sarcastic answer to this and reckoned, “There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress."

Meanwhile, it is understood that no one in BCCI is happy at what transpired on Wednesday but they also understand that any strong reaction in their bid to do a quick-fix could be counter-productive.

While Kohli reached South Africa this evening, the board president, in Kolkata, made it clear that he will make no public statement.

“No statements, no press conference. We will deal with it, leave it to (the) BCCI,” Ganguly told media-persons in his home town.

