Ganguly 'Quite Relaxed and Healthy', Will Be Released Soon: Former BCCI Chief's Daughter

Vaishali Dalmiya, the daughter of former BCCI chief Jagmohan Dalmiya, on Wednesday said that she believed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was admitted to the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital after complaining of chest pains, is "perfectly alright" and he will be released from the hospital sooner rather than later. Former Indian cricket team skipper Ganguly went for a checkup of his cardiac situation on Wednesday and his vital parameters are stable, said the medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

"He is perfectly alright. I spoke to him. He is good, he is looking quite relaxed. He is not at all uncomfortable. The doctors were there. They are monitoring him. He is looking quite healthy and I hope everything is going to be okay," Vaishali told reporters in Kolkata.

"Doctors are doing some tests and after that, he will be released soon. He is the number one person in West Bengal and anything happens to him, the doctors take special care of him," she added.

No Change in Sourav Ganguly's Parameters, Vitals Are Stable: Hospital Statement

Earlier, Apollo Hospital had stated that there is no change to Sourav Ganguly's parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable, after the BCCI president was hospitalised again.

"Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old male, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable," read the statement.

Ganguly will be admitted under Dr. Aftab Khan and will be kept under observation for now. Stents will be implanted on his arteries by conducting angioplasty procedure only after a 4-member medical board constituted for his treatment feels the need to do so.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised Again After Complaining of Chest Pain

The news has come weeks after Ganguly underwent coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain. The former India cricketer was at the gym when he had faced the issue, post which he got in touch with his family doctor who asked him to rush to the hospital at the earliest.

As news of Sourav’s once again hospital admission starts pouring in – his fans and well wishers from across the world started wishing for his speedy recovery.

Well known personalities started making a beeline at the hospital to stand besides his family and all of them expressed satisfaction over the way doctors attended him promptly in making him stable.