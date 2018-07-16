Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sourav Ganguly, Michael Clarke Enjoy FIFA World Cup Final in Moscow, Twitterati Goes Berserk

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 16, 2018, 3:13 PM IST
Rarely does the final of a major tournament live up to the pre-game hype. But the FIFA World Cup 2018 final was one of the most exciting games of the competition as France beat Croatia 4-2 to lift the trophy.

The entire world, including a host of cricketers, were engrossed in the game on Sunday.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke recorded the moment France captain Hugo Lloris lifted the World Cup Trophy, and congratulated both sides on a brilliant final.


Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was also at the Luzhniki Stadium. After covering India’s second ODI against England at Lord’s, Ganguly hopped on a flight from London to Moscow for the game. He shared a selfie with the trophy prior to its presentation.


Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar posted an image of himself enjoying the game on television.


Virender Sehwag expressed his awe of teenager Kylian Mbappe. He wrote, “Majestic Mbappe, the 2nd teenager after the great Pele to score in a #WorldCupFinal” 


The focus will now shift back to the cricket, with India taking on England in the final match of the ODI series at Headingley on Tuesday, following which both sides will contest in a five-match Test series.

FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA world cup final 2018michael clarkeOff The Fieldsourav ganguly
First Published: July 16, 2018, 3:01 PM IST

