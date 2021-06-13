Sourav Ganguly & Other Cricketers Wish for Speedy Recovery of Danish Footballer Christian Eriksen

While the world is praying for the speedy recovery of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, cricketers from all over the world also sending him their best wishes. The unfortunate incident happened during the 40th minute of the match between Denmark vs Finland, when Erikson collapsed on the field. The referee immediately stopped the match as his condition looked serious, and Eriksen was soon stretchered off the field.

BCCI president and former India skipper wrote a message on Instagram, “U will be fine Christian Eriksen …we are praying for you..the game will see u back on the park ..”

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Read about Christian Eriksen. He’s a true warrior. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Read about Christian Eriksen. He's a true warrior. Wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 12, 2021

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan didn’t say much.

Here are some other tweets:

🇩🇰🙏— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 12, 2021

Stay strong, Christian Eriksen. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. 🇩🇰🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/O8XxgCxDWV— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 12, 2021

Sportspersons bring so much joy to millions of people and it pains to see such life threatening incidents on the field of play. We are relieved to hear that Christian Eriksen is stable and recovering at the hospital. Get well soon, champ! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LWlM1oNEr5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed mid-game against Finland on Saturday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen has been shifted to a hospital where he is undergoing further treatments, the Danish FA has confirmed.

Following the incident, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin also wished Eriksen a speedy recovery. “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith," he said in a statement.

