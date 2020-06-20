Sourav Ganguly Put the Correct Team Together as Captain, Like How Clive Lloyd Formed the Winning Combination in 1976: Former India Captain

Former India captain and national selector Kris Srikkanth reckons a major part of India’s success under Sourav Ganguly owed to the correct team Ganguly managed to put together, similar to how Wet Indian great Clive Llyod managed to form a winning combination with his side during the 1970 and 1980s.
Calling Ganguly a proactive captain, Srikkanth said, “He was the guy who was able to form the team combination. Like how in 1976 Clive Lloyd formed the winning combination (for the West Indies team), Sourav put the correct team together and then inspiring them. That’s why Ganguly was a successful captain, even in abroad conditions. They started winning abroad. Ganguly is a born leader.”
Comparing captaincy approaches, Srikkanth felt current skipper Virat Kohli and his long-time captain during his playing days, Kapil Dev are both positive, and aggressive
“Virat Kohli and Kapil Dev’s approach are the same. Positive and aggressive. Go for the win first,” he said on the Cricket Connected show.
Srikkanth himself led India in 13 ODIs and it was under his captaincy Sachin Tendulkar made his ODI debut in 1989 at Gujranwala in Pakistan.
Speaking Srikkanth’s captaincy, teammate L Sivaramakrishnan opined Srikkanth too was an aggressive captain should have had led India more.
“Cheeka was an aggressive captain. He provided a lot of results. He was very proactive. A player like Tendulkar made his debut under Cheeka’s captaincy. Cheeka’s encouragement to Sachin Tendulkar at that young age gave him confidence and he went on to become the world’s best batsmen. We’ve had a lot of inspirational captains, but I always feel Cheeka could have captained more,” Sivaramakrishnan added on the show.
