Sourav Ganguly & Ravi Shastri Thank PM Modi for Team India's Mention in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Sourav Ganguly, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, and head coach Ravi Shastri expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words of appreciation on the national cricket team’s recent triumph in Australia.

Sourav Ganguly, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, and head coach Ravi Shastri expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words of appreciation on the national cricket team’s recent triumph in Australia.

ALSO READ - IPL 2021: 10 Uncapped Signings Who Could Fetch Big Bucks in the Auction

A depleted India braved injuries to its key players and also the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave, to record a historic come-from-behind 2-1 Test series win against Australia in their own den earlier this month.

“Is mahine cricket pitch se bhi bahut acchhi khabar mili. Humari cricket team ne shuruati dikkaton ke baad, shaandar wapaasi karte huye Australia mein series jeeti. Humare khiladiyon ka hard work aur teamwork prerit karnewala hain (“This month there was some great news from the cricket field. Our cricket team, after crossing initial hurdles, made a brilliant comeback to win the series in Australia. The hard work and team work of our players is inspirational”),” Modi said in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address to the nation on Sunday.

In reply to that, coach Shastri tweeted: “Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen TeamIndia and India’s resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind!”

ALSO READ - India vs England: 'How Do We Get Virat Kohli Out, Don't Think He Has Any Weakness' - Moeen Ali

Sourav, who was discharged from a Calcutta hospital earlier in the day after undergoing a fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries, also thanked the Prime Minister for his appreciation.

“Sincere thanks and gratitude to Honourable Prime minister for recognising the performance of the Indian cricket team in Australia..,” Sourav, who is also a former India captain, tweeted.