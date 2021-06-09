Sourav Ganguly Re-Shares Racing Car Driving Photo From Dubai

Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain and the current President of the BCCI, has re-posted his previously deleted photo in a racing car suit on social media.

Sourav Ganguly drove a racing car in Dubai and then posted a picture on Instagram. He deleted the photo from his account after criticism from fans and others online.

Ganguly has again uploaded the same picture. Sharing the photo he wrote, “Didn’t know how it got removed. Back again.”

Ganguly recently returned from a tour in the United Arab Emirates, where he met with officials from the Emirates Cricket Board to discuss the remaining matches of the IPL 2021. He took time out of his hectic schedule and drove a racing car.

Fans initially mocked Ganguly after he posted this photo, but now they are praising him. In addition, the fans are asking him to look after his health as he had undergone treatment recently for heart disease.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is working for organize the remaining matches of the IPL 2021, which will begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates and conclude on October 15. In the interim, it has been reported that the ICC has raised an objection to this scheduling.

According to reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not want the IPL 2021 to start until October 15. The T20 World Cup might begin on October 18, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) wants the IPL to stop at least eight days before the competition. In other words, the ICC expects the IPL to be completed by October 10.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here