Sourav Ganguly Shares Picture in Two Unforgettable White Outfits

During his career, he played as many as 311 ODI matches and managed to score 11363 runs in total.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly has shared a set of dashing pictures on his Instagram account. The former India cricket team captain who enjoys a massive fan following on social media keeps givingglimpses fromhis life. In the recent post, Dada has shared two pictures in white outfits. The difference between the outfits is that the first one is a traditional white Indian Kurta Pyjama set paired with a half jacket, while the second photo in the series is of Ganguly clad in India’s Test uniform.

In the first picture, the former ace cricketer is seen smiling away as he takes a walk in a garden. He has completed his look with a pair of slippers and spectacles. On the other hand, the second picture shows Ganguly in full action mode on the crease. As one would expect, his post went viral in no time and got flooded with appreciation. In fact, the post has crossed thetwo lakh likes benchmark within a day on Instagram.

Another interesting aspect of the post is former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s comment on it. Bhaji wrote, “Looking good tiger.” Many of Ganguly’s fans have also shared their fond memories of his cricketing days. One person wrote, “Prince of kolkata sourav ganguly dada my fevret captain of England tour 2001,” while another person who seemed to be a die hard fan of the BCCI chief wrote, “you are the best dada. Love you.”

For the unversed, Ganguly first represented India internationally in 1992 against West Indies in an ODI match. During his career, he played as many as 311 ODI matches and managed to score 11363 runs in total. Further, he also took 100 wickets in ODIs for India.

In terms of Test, Ganguly made his debut against England in 1996 at the iconic Lord’s stadium. In his entire career, he played 113 Test matches and scored 7212 runs and took 32 wickets.

 

