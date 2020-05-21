Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sourav Ganguly Should Be Next ICC Chairman: CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith

Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said on Thursday that he believes current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly should be the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Cricketnext Staff |May 21, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly Should Be Next ICC Chairman: CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith

Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said on Thursday that he believes current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly should be the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Former Proteas skipper Smith said he believed Ganguly, who is a fellow former captain of his respective national team, would be the right person to lead the organisatio, especially during a time of crisis that has been caused largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is very important to have the right person as head of the ICC," said Smith.

"Post-COVID, cricket will need strong leadership and it is time for someone close to the modern game with leadership credentials to get into the position."

Shashank Manohar, the current chairman of ICC and also a former president of the BCCI, had said last December that he would not seek re-election when his term expires at the end of May 2020.

Speaking in a tele-conference, Smith made his call for Ganguly's election after Cricket South Africa interim chief director Jacques Faul said plans for South Africa to host a three-match Twenty20 series against India in late August remained on track, although it would require approval from both governments in view of COVID-19.

Faul said that the dates could change and that "if necessary" the matches would be played without spectators.

Faul said that he welcomed Smith's call for Ganguly to head the ICC, but cautioned that it was not yet official policy endorsed by the CSA board.

(With agency inputs)

