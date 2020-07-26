Sourav Ganguly & Team Should Continue in BCCI Till 2023 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar has backed Sourav Ganguly to continue as Board of Control for Cricket in India's president till the World Cup 2023 ends.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday had said it would hear after two weeks applications which have raised various issues with regards to the BCCI and their bid to alter the constitution. Ganguly and Shah were elected unopposed as office-bearers last October. While Shah's tenure ended in May, Ganguly's term finishes on July 27.
However, at the BCCI’s 88th SGM in December last year, it was unanimously agreed by the members that Ganguly and his team should serve a full six years at the BCCI. As per the BCCI constitution, any extension of the office-bearers’ tenure must be approved by the Supreme Court.
"The Supreme Court of India's decision to postpone the hearing of several applications by the BCCI and some of its affiliates has also left Indian cricket in limbo. Sure, there are many more important cases than cricket before the highest court in the land but Indian cricket lovers are anxiously awaiting the decision," Gavaskar wrote in Mid-Day.
"Personally, I would love to see Sourav and his team carry on till the end of the 2023 World Cup in India but let's see what the court decides. Just like Sourav lifted the Indian team after the early murky times and restored the faith of the Indian cricket lovers, so also he and his team look capable of doing that with the BCCI administration."
Gavaskar also said there should be no limit on the medical assistance by the board towards ex cricketers, which is currently at Rs. 5 lakh.
"The cost of some of these treatments is multi times more than the medical assistance limit currently for ex-cricketers who played for peanuts and do not even have a fraction of the money the current lot has. So each case should be treated separately and if it is a very serious medical problem then there should be no limit for the medical assistance from the BCCI," Gavaskar wrote.
