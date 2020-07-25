Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Tea

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

59/3 (25.0)

West Indies trail by 310 runs, MIN. 39.0 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

Tallinn Hippos

45/3 (5.0)

Tallinn Hippos
v/s
Tartu Vikings
Tartu Vikings

Toss won by Tartu Vikings (decided to field)
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cricketer CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Cricketer CC
v/s
Pak Riders CC
Pak Riders CC

Cricketer CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Sourav Ganguly Tests Negative for COVID-19

The former India captain has been in home quarantine for more than a week after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had tested positive for the contagious disease.

PTI |July 25, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly Tests Negative for COVID-19

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has tested negative for COVID-19 after he gave his samples as a precautionary measure. The former India captain has been in home quarantine for more than a week after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had tested positive for the contagious disease.

"He (Ganguly) is living with his ailing mother and family, so as a precautionary measure he took the test voluntarily and the report came negative on Friday evening," a source close to the BCCI president told PTI. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish is recovering well and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

"He is doing fine and also handling his office work from the hospital through virtual meetings. We expect him to be released in a couple of days," the source added. Snehasish's family — wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law along with their domestic help — had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 20 at their Mominpur residence.

Since then, the elder Ganguly had shifted to their ancestral house in Behala where the BCCI President is based.

.

coronvirus cricketcovid-19sourav gangulySourav Ganguly coronavirus positive

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more