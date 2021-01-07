Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital, Thanks Doctors for Treatment and Says He is 'Absolutely Fine'

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack, was discharged from Woodlands hospital today and making his first statement after the surgery, thanked the doctors for the treatment and he is 'absolutely fine'.

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack, was discharged from Woodlands hospital today and making his first statement after the surgery, thanked the doctors for the treatment and he is 'absolutely fine'.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test LIVE BLOG | India vs Australia, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," Ganguly said as quoted by ANI.

India vs Australia Full Coverage

West Bengal: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly discharged from Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. He says, "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine." pic.twitter.com/snnV96LjL9 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

The former India skipper was supposed to be discharged from the hospital yesterday, but he expressed the desire to stay there for one more day.The batting great wanted to avoid the crowds gathered outside the hospital and his residence at Behala, reports news agency PTI.

"Mr Ganguly is clinically fit. He slept well and had his meal. He wanted to stay in the hospital for one more day. So he will go home tomorrow. It is his personal decision," Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said while speaking to reporters.

Hospital sources said the necessary formalities to discharge Ganguly were completed, and he and his family members were briefed about the medicines which he needs to take after returning home.

"He is fine and has no chest pain or any other complications. Our team of doctors monitored his health condition thoroughly this morning," a senior official of the facility said.

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday last week, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday reached a consensus that 48-year-old Ganguly, who has been diagnosed with ''Triple vessel disease'', would be discharged on Wednesday, and the second angioplasty, which he might have to undergo, could be performed at a "later stage".

Noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, who had joined the team of doctors attending to the BCCI president, said on Tuesday that Ganguly is an "asset" to the nation, and the mild heart attack that he experienced did not cause any damage to his health

(With PTI inputs)