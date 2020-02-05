Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

upcoming

Match 2: OMA VS USA

upcoming
OMA OMA
USA USA

Hamilton

06 Feb, 202009:15 IST

1st Test: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

07 Feb, 202016:30 IST

2nd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

08 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Sourav Ganguly to Deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya Lecture on March 17

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will deliver a lecture at the third edition of the Jagmohan Dalmiya annual conclave on March 17, on the eve of India's third and final ODI against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IANS |February 5, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly to Deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya Lecture on March 17

Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will deliver a lecture at the third edition of the Jagmohan Dalmiya annual conclave on March 17, on the eve of India's third and final ODI against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"Sourav Ganguly has agreed to deliver the Jagmohan Dalmiya memorial lecture which will be held ahead of the third ODI. He will be the first BCCI president to do the honours," Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya told reporters on Wednesday.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith delivered the lecture in 2018 ahead of India's first Twenty20 international against the West Indies.

Organised in memory of Jagmohan Dalmiya, the conclave is an annual event and in 2017 India's first World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev delivered the lecture.

GangulyJagmohan Dalmiyajagmohan dalmiya lecturesourav ganguly

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
