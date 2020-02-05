Sourav Ganguly to Deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya Lecture on March 17
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will deliver a lecture at the third edition of the Jagmohan Dalmiya annual conclave on March 17, on the eve of India's third and final ODI against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
