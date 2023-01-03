Sourav Ganguly to Rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket: Report

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is reportedly set to make his IPL return after inking a deal with Delhi Capitals to join them as their Director of Cricket for the upcoming season. Before joining the BCCI, Ganguly was associated with the Delhi Capitals in a mentor’s role in 2019.

“Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

“He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC," a source tracking developments said on conditions of anonymity.

Ganguly stepped down as BCCI president in October last year with former India allrounder Roger Binny succeeding him into the role.

Ganguly, one of the finest India captains, will now oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA20 league side Pretoria Capitals.

DC bought five players at the IPL auction last December with Mukesh Kumar being their costliest purchase. They also shored up their batting with the addition of Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey while adding experience in the pace department in Ishant Sharma.

DC Full Squad: Rishabh Pant (captain), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw

DC finished fifth during IPL 2022 after winning seven and losing as many matches during the season.

