Sourav Ganguly To Undergo Medical Tests, Decision On Stent Insertion After Reports Arrive, Says Doctor

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Sourav Ganguly To Undergo Medical Tests, Decision On Stent Insertion After Reports Arrive, Says Doctor
Earlier in January, he was diagnosed with ''triple vessel disease'' and had a stent inserted in a coronary artery after suffering a mild heart atta
- PTI
- Updated: January 28, 2021, 1:28 PM IST
A series of medical tests would be conducted on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday following which a decision might well be taken on the next course of treatment, a senior doctor at the hospital where he has been admitted said. The former Team India captain, hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month, was likely to undergo angiography, and doctors would subsequently decide if another stent insertion was necessary.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to Get Additional Stents Today
Earlier in January, he was diagnosed with ''triple vessel disease'' and had a stent inserted in a coronary artery after suffering a mild heart attack.
"Mr Ganguly slept well all night. He had a light breakfast this morning. A series of tests will be conducted on him today to decide on the next course of treatment," the senior doctor, who is part of the panel attending to the cricketing icon, said.
Noted cardiologist Devi Shetty might fly down to the city later in the day to examine Ganguly's condition, go through the test reports, and hold meetings with the doctors treating him, he said.
Ganguly 'Quite Relaxed and Healthy', Will Be Released Soon: Former BCCI Chief's Daughter
"Once the test results arrive, we will be able to determine if two stents have to be inserted to open the blocks in his arteries," he added.
According to a source in the family, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Ganguly in the morning to enquire about his health.
Senior CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya also paid a visit to Ganguly at the hospital.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised Again; Twitter Wishes a Speedy Recovery
The former left-handed batsman was on Wednesday afternoon rushed to the
A series of medical tests would be conducted on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday following which a decision might well be taken on the next course of treatment, a senior doctor at the hospital where he has been admitted said. The former Team India captain, hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month, was likely to undergo angiography, and doctors would subsequently decide if another stent insertion was necessary.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised Again After Complaining of Chest Pain
Earlier in January, he was diagnosed with ''triple vessel disease'' and had a stent inserted in a coronary artery after suffering a mild heart attack.
"Mr Ganguly slept well all night. He had a light breakfast this morning. A series of tests will be conducted on him today to decide on the next course of treatment," the senior doctor, who is part of the panel attending to the cricketing icon, said.
Noted cardiologist Devi Shetty might fly down to the city later in the day to examine Ganguly's condition, go through the test reports, and hold meetings with the doctors treating him, he said.
"Once the test results arrive, we will be able to determine if two stents have to be inserted to open the blocks in his arteries," he added.
According to a source in the family, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Ganguly in the morning to enquire about his health.
Senior CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya also paid a visit to Ganguly at the hospital.
The former left-handed batsman was on Wednesday afternoon rushed to the private hospital on EM Bypass here from his Behala residence as he felt "dizzy with slight discomfort in chest", the family source said.
A green corridor was created by the city police for his smooth travel to the hospital.
A statement issued by the medical establishment on Wednesday evening stated that several tests were carried out at the emergency ward of the hospital, but there was "no change in his (vital health) parameters since his last hospitalisation". Ganguly has been admitted "for a check up of his cardiac condition", the statement said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking