Sourav Ganguly Turns 49: Wishes Pour in on Twitter for Dada on Special Day

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly turned 49 on Thursday. The contribution of the ‘Prince of Kolkata’, to Indian cricket is second to none as he led the team to many famous victories in his career as a player, and groomed an entire generation to serve the Indian team for years to come. On his birthday, he was poured with love on Twitter. Mohammad Kaif tweeted, “When Dada led you on to the field, you somehow felt taller. Happy Birthday to the captain who patted your back when you did well and put a hand around your shoulder when you didn’t."

When Dada led you on to the field, you somehow felt taller. Happy Birthday to the captain who patted your back when you did well and put a hand around your shoulder when you didn’t. #DadaBornleader @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/FVRaHySnFI— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2021

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted, “He took charge of Indian cricket in its darkest hour and led Indian cricket to a new dawn. Happy Birthday to the ultimate leader of men."

He took charge of Indian cricket in its darkest hour and led Indian cricket to a new dawn. Happy Birthday to the ultimate leader of men @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/EUo6FjylQv— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 8, 2021

Here are some other wishes:

My best wishes to you dada @SGanguly99 The Indian cricket will forever be grateful to you, thank you for bringing out the best in everything! Your passion towards cricket will always be an inspiration for generations to come! #HappyBirthdayDada— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 8, 2021

Many happy returns of the day dada! Wishing you good health and happiness. Hope you have a great year ahead. @souravganguly pic.twitter.com/XJntcEFB32— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 8, 2021

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/O2SXZjHaMp— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2021

to the Prince who always finds gaps in every off side.Whistling you a #SuperBirthday DADA .#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/RZAtTieFMz — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) July 8, 2021

MOST MEMORABLE INNINGS

Apart from being one of the best Indian skippers, Ganguly was also a phenomenal batsman. The 49-year-old steered India to victories on a number of occasions by his class and temperament. In the 1999 World Cup, the match against Sri Lanka was a crucial one but the Men in Blue had a torrid start as they lost their opening batsman Sadagoppan Ramesh in the first over while bathing first. However, after that the cricket fraternity witnessed a carnage on the field. Ganguly along with Rahul Dravid scripted a 300 partnership to create history and help India win by a massive 157 runs. Ganguly smashed his highest ODI score of 183 runs off 158 balls.

