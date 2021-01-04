- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
Sourav Ganguly Undergoes Coronary Angiography, Stenting
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly underwent coronary angiography on Sunday afternoon at the Woodland Multispeciality Hospi
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 4, 2021, 7:18 AM IST
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly underwent coronary angiography on Sunday afternoon at the Woodland Multispeciality Hospital. "Coronary Angiography was done at 3 p.m. --- Triple vessel disease PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route," stated the medical bulletin from the hospital.
All You Need to Know About Sourav Ganguly's Heart Condition
"Revasculation to LAD or Left anterior descending artery and OM or obtuse marginal artery to be done later," the bulletin added. Ganguly suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence this morning. He called up his family doctor who advised him to get admitted to a hospital immediately. He was moved to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital at around 1 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks to Sourav Ganguly, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called up and spoke to former India captain on Sunday morning. Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly.
Sourav Ganguly Suffers Mild Cardiac Arrest, Mamata Banerjee Wishes for Speedy Recovery
A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Saroj Mondal, is looking after Ganguly's health check-ups at the hospital.
An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle. According to an earlier account attributed to a doctor at the same hospital, he had suffered a cardiac arrest. A sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly.
A heart attack is a circulation problem and sudden cardiac arrest is caused due to an "electrical" issue. Primary angioplasty, also called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), is a procedure which treats blockages within the coronary arteries and improves blood flow to the heart. He has a family history of Ischemic Heart Disease, a condition of recurring chest pain or discomfort that occurs when a part of the heart does not receive enough blood. This condition occurs most often during exertion or excitement, when the heart requires greater blood flow.
Sourav Ganguly Health Updates: Former India Captain Out of Danger Now; Will Require Another Angioplasty
A team of five doctors has been constituted to supervise his treatment, hospital sources said. "When he was brought to the hospital this afternoon his clinical parameters were within normal limits. ECG and Echo were also done. He is responding to well to treatment," a statement released by the hospital said.
The development came at a time when speculations were rife about his joining politics ahead of the state assembly elections likely in April-May this year. According to political circles in the state, the former batting great could join the BJP, but Ganguly himself never made his intentions quite clear about taking the political plunge.
Ganguly was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket in October 2019 at the BCCI's General Body meeting in Mumbai, ending a controversial 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). He became the BCCI's 39th president succeeding C K Khanna, who was the interim head of the Board since 2017.
Ganguly's tenure was for nine months but he and Board secretary Jay Shah have continued nonetheless as the Supreme Court has still not ruled on the BCCI's plea seeking amendments to its new constitution, which put a cap on the age and tenure of office-bearers as recommended by the Lodha Committee. Ganguly had earlier held positions in the Cricket Association of Bengal. The former India captain began as joint secretary at the CAB in 2014.
