Sourav Ganguly Visits Belur Math, Donates 2,000 Kgs Rice

Ganguly had earlier announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh worth rice for the sufferers of COVID-19, which has left the world in disarray.

PTI |April 1, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly Visits Belur Math, Donates 2,000 Kgs Rice

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday donated 2000 kilograms of rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission, in his bid to help the needy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Visited Belur Math after 25 years, handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy," Ganguly wrote on his Twitter account.

Clad in a white T-shirt, the former India captain was seen wearing a black mask and taking a tour of the Ramkrishna Mission headquarters with the monks in a golf cart.

Ganguly had earlier announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh worth rice for the sufferers of COVID-19, which has left the world in disarray.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 50 lives till now, while close to 1700 positive cases have been reported so far from across the country.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
