Sourav Ganguly Wants to Bring Back 'Normalcy' to Indian Cricket

Sourav Ganguly filed his nomination for the BCCI President’s post on Monday at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Cricketnext Staff |October 14, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly Wants to Bring Back 'Normalcy' to Indian Cricket

Sourav Ganguly filed his nomination for the BCCI President’s post on Monday at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Ganguly is set to be elected unopposed and will be joined by Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah who will be appointed secretary and Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun Dhumal who is all set to be the treasurer.

Speaking to the reporters after completing the formalities, Ganguly said he will take a look at the conflict of interest clause which has been a bone of contention.

“I’m very happy cricketers are a part of the system. They have always been a part but the numbers were not as much. Conflict is an issue which something really needs to be looked at. All other appointments that have happened, there has been an issue with everything. Commentators in the IPL, that is another issue which needs to be sorted,” he said.

He further added that Ranji Trophy will also be in focus and he will look at the pay structure of the domestic players.

"I have been very vocal about looking after the first-class players, especially the time they invest. First-class cricket is the base, the strength. I have written so many times in the last few years that the remunerations need to increase, and increase manifold.

"So that's going to be priority to set the first class cricket in order. Look at cricket structure, look how governance happens and see smooth functioning happens with no issues."

The former India captain further added that he himself wasn’t aware that he would be the president till 10.30 in the night but said that he will do his best to overcome the ‘emergency situation’ in Indian cricket.

"It's a very important time in Indian cricket administration, given what's happened in the last three years. There was an emergency situation, which the members have overcome.

"This eight-man team, announced by Rajiv Shukla, will try and get BCCI back in order. To be in a position where I can make a difference along with the team would be extremely satisfying. Hopefully in the next few months, we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket.

"As a team, we have a lot of things to do. To get administration in order, get the house, the office in order. Cricket on the field has been brilliant. Team has played exceptionally well after the semifinal exit.

"Good cricket depends on the infrastructure and the backroom work, and it's our job at the back to make sure that everything is in the right frame and position so that the boys can excel.”

bcciBCCI presidentsourav ganguly

