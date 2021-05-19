Sourav Ganguly Wants to Play for India in His 'Next 3 Lives'

Former Indian skipper and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that he wants to play for men in blue in his “next 3 lives.”Ganguly, popularly known as Dada, among cricket enthusiasts on Tuesday shared a snap of himself in blue jersey, playing the lofted shot. In the caption box, Ganguly, who bid adieu to international cricket in 2008, expressed his desires to represent the Indian cricket team in his next three lives.

Ganguly, who made his One Day International debut for India in 1992 against West Indies, played his last ODI in 2008 against arch-rival Pakistan in 2007.

Ganguly scored just three runs on his debut before he was trapped in front of the wicket by Ander Cummins, who bagged a fifer in the match. In his last ODI match, the elegant left-handed batsman was dismissed for five runs by Shoaib Akhtar in Gwalior. In between these two games, Ganguly scored 11,363 runs for India with the help of 22 hundreds and 72 fifties. He also bagged 100 wickets in one-dayers at an economy rate of 5.06.

Ganguly made his Test debut for India in 1996 against England at the iconic Lord’s stadium and scored 131 runs off 301 balls with the help of 20 boundaries. He played his last Test match for India in 2008 in Nagpur against Australia and scored 85 and 0 runs respectively in the first and second innings.

Ganguly represented India in 113 Test matches and scored 7212 runs with the help of 35 fifties and 16 hundreds. He also picked 32 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Eight years after his international debut, Ganguly was handed India’s captaincy duty in 2000, when the team was hit by the match-fixing scandal. He is also credited for rebuilding the Indian team and their aggressive mindset.

Ganguly led India in 49 Test matches, in which the country won 21 while 15 games ended in a draw. He guided India to 76 wins out of 146 ODI as a captain.

