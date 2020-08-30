Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Sourav Ganguly Wasn't Suited for Captaincy of T20 Team, Says Former Coach

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly led the team successfully for many years, and is credited for laying the foundations of a strong unit. Back in 2008, in the inaugural season of the IPL, Ganguly was roped in as the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, but the team's performance wasn't that great. In that season, the team finished a lowly sixth.

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
The following season, coach John Buchanan tried split captaincy, and that did not go down too well with Ganguly. KKR finished last that year. In a recent interview with Sportstar, Buchanan revealed that Ganguly was not suited for T20 captaincy.

“My thinking at the time was, as a captain, you needed to be able to make quick decisions and your game needed to be suited to the shorter format, and that’s why I had those conversations with Sourav,” Buchanan told Sportstar. “I just couldn’t believe he was suited to the format of the game and certainly not in a formal captaincy role,” the former Australia coach added.

“I think it’s too much for one person to actually understand all the set of plays that you need to put in place, all the various decisions you need to make, reasonably quickly. And really where it was going to was to have everybody as a leader.

“In other words, you are saying split captaincy, but you want everybody to be a leader on the field. These days all the bowlers are in charge of every delivery that they make. All batters make decisions out there without necessarily the inputs of the captain and the coaches. I think that is where the strength of the team lies,” he added.

