Sourav Ganguly Will Be Ready for Next Medical Procedures or Interventions in 2-3 Weeks: Woodlands Hospital MD & CEO

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be ready for the next course of procedures or any further medical intervention in about two or three weeks time, according to the hospital where he has been treated.

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be ready for the next course of procedures or any further medical intervention in about two or three weeks time, according to the hospital where he has been treated since suffering a heart attack on Saturday. Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence on Saturday. He had been moved to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he has been treated since. Hospital sources had also confirmed that Ganguly is likely to be released from the hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday itself.

"Sourav Ganguly will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks," Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata was quoted as saying by ANI on Tuesday.

Ganguly on Saturday underwent angioplasty after he was admitted to a Kolkata hospital with complaints of chest pain. "Sourav Ganguly is now stable. He has undergone angioplasty. There are two more blockages in his heart for which he will be treated with angioplasty during this admission," said a doctor of the nine-member medical team led by cardiologist Dr Saroj Mondal.

"A stent insertion has been done as 90 per cent blockage was found in one of his arteries. He will be released this time. He has been advised to take rest at home. We will take the next call later," the doctor added.

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Dr Mondal, is currently looking after Ganguly's health check-ups at the hospital. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) from the emergency observation ward.

The sudden hospitalisation of the BCCI president had led to an outpouring of well wishes from all around the country.

However, a section of Twitter users had drawn attention to the fact that the former India captain Ganguly had advertised for a cooking oil brand that claimed to help keep the heart healthy and not cause any major health issues.

This had even led to Dodda Ganesh hitting out at online trolls for targetting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.

"No cooking oil can guarantee you a good healthy heart. People who’re using @SGanguly99’s present medical condition to take the mickey out of him and drawing pleasure, need to get a life. A heart attack can happen to anyone. Period #SouravGanguly," read his tweet.

