Sourav Ganguly Will Not Charge Anything For Special Legends League Cricket Match

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is all set to make a comeback to the pitch in the upcoming edition of the Legends League Cricket, but his return has already created a big controversy. The CEO of Legends League Cricket, Raman Raheja eventually had to intervene and announced that the BCCI president will not be charging a single penny for taking part in the special game between India Maharajas and World Giants.

“No, Sourav Ganguly will not be charging anything for this match. This is a special match dedicated to the 75th year of Independence. We are working on some special issues that would be supported by the league. We would not like to call it a charity match,” Raheja, the co-founder of the league, said in a statement.

The statement was issued in response to a mail addressed to BCCI secretary Jay Shah. A group called ‘Active Forum for Justice’ had raised questions over Sourav Ganguly’s participation in the league, My Khel reported.

Sourav Ganguly had initially said that he will not be taking part in the Legends League Cricket. Later he changed his mind and decided to play the special match. The mail also focused on this issue and asked whether money influenced him to change his mind or not.

Sourav Ganguly will also be seen leading the India Maharajas squad and England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan will handle the captaincy duties of World Giants. The special slated to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on September 16. Sourav Ganguly had featured in the tournament back in 2015.

Apart from Ganguly, former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh will also be lining up for India Maharajas.

The upcoming edition of Legends League Cricket will have four teams and 15 matches will be played in total. The event is scheduled to start from September 17.

