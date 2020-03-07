Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sourav Ganguly Wishes Indian Women's Team Ahead of T20 World Cup Final

The final will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where the ICC hopes to break the record for most attendance in a women's sports event.

IANS |March 7, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly Wishes Indian Women's Team Ahead of T20 World Cup Final

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday wished the Indian women's team all the best ahead of their T20 World Cup final against Australia.

The final will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where the ICC hopes to break the record for most attendance in a women's sports event.

"Good wishes to the Indian women's cricket team for the finals tomorrow... They have made the country proud," Ganguly said in a tweet.

This will be the second time the two teams will meet in the present tournament. Earlier, India had stunned the defending champions in the opening match of the tournament with a 17-run win in Sydney. India went on to top the group stage by winning all four of their matches, while Australia finished second.

India's group stage performance came handy in their semifinal against England. The match was washed out and India went through on account of superior number of points they had accumulated in the group stage.

