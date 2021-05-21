Sourav Ganguly Writes Letter Expressing Disappointment Over WV Raman's Departure: Report

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has expressed his reservations through official channels over the sacking of India women’s head coach WV Raman. This and other details were published by Cricbuzz in a report which also states that the Board President couldn’t comprehend that how Raman was not even considered by the CAC (Chief Advisory Committee) for a reinstatement.

Cricbuzz has reliably learnt that Sourav Ganguly has formally expressed (through letters) reservation over the sacking of Raman, a former India batsman, who was not considered for the position by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which picked Ramesh Powar instead. Ganguly did not say anything on the selection of Powar but he did, however, express surprise on how a coach, who had guided the team to the final of a global tournament, has not been retained, stated the report.

Meanwhile Dada is facing some pushback within the organisation with some of them saying: “He should know this himself that the CAC is an independent body,” a ‘BCCI insider’ was quoted as saying.

What Happened?

Raman had alleged of a smear campaign against him a day after Ramesh Powar was appointed in his place by the Cricket Advisory Committee following a selection process.Raman shot a letter addressed to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in which he wrote that it will be “extremely disconcerting” if his candidature was rejected due to reasons other than “my incompetency as a coach”.

“I presume you might have been told different views about my style of functioning and work ethic,” Raman wrote. “Whether those views conveyed to the officials of the BCCI had any impact on my candidature is of no consequence now.”“What is important is that the smear campaign seems to have gained some unwarranted traction with some BCCI officials which needs to be halted permanently. I am prepared to give an explanation should you or any of the office bearers require it.”

