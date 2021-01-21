Sourav Ganguly’s Brother Snehasish Ganguly to Undergo Angioplasty on Friday

- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, 2021Match Ended287/9(50.0) RR 5.74
AFG
IRE271/9(50.0) RR 5.42
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, 2021Match Ended122/10(32.2) RR 3.77
WI
BAN125/4(33.5) RR 3.69
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Sourav Ganguly’s Brother Snehasish Ganguly to Undergo Angioplasty on Friday
The Cricket Association of Bengal secretary on January 12 visited a doctor for his routine checkup.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 21, 2021, 8:57 PM IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish will get an angioplasty done on Friday, January 22. The Cricket Association of Bengal secretary on January 12 visited a doctor for his routine checkup.
During the course of blood tests and cardiac CT angio, the doctor found out that Snehasish has to undergo "angioplasty to revascularise and open up the artery supplying blood to the heart," reported ANI.
Speaking to the news agency, Rupali Basu, CEO, Woodlands Hospital, said, "Snehasish Ganguly consulted Dr Saptarshi Basu and did all his blood tests and cardiac CT angio in Woodlands on Jan 12, 2021”.
She further added, “Angio revealed Single Vessel Disease (RCA) which will require Angioplasty to revascularise and open up the artery supplying blood to the heart. We got to know that Snehasish is planning to get the angioplasty done on Jan 22, 2021, from my old hospital Apollo Gleneagles. Hope and pray all goes well".
This comes weeks after Sourav underwent coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain. The former India cricketer was at the gym when he faced the issue. Post which, he got in touch with his family doctor who asked him to rush to the hospital at the earliest.
The hospital in a statement said, "Coronary Angiography was done at 3 p.m. --- Triple vessel disease PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route".
Sourav was attended by Saroj Mondal and her team of doctors. An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle.
Sourav was discharged from the hospital on January 7. He thanked all the doctors and support staff for taking care of him.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking