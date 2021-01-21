Sourav Ganguly’s Brother Snehasish Ganguly to Undergo Angioplasty on Friday

The Cricket Association of Bengal secretary on January 12 visited a doctor for his routine checkup.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish will get an angioplasty done on Friday, January 22. The Cricket Association of Bengal secretary on January 12 visited a doctor for his routine checkup.

During the course of blood tests and cardiac CT angio, the doctor found out that Snehasish has to undergo "angioplasty to revascularise and open up the artery supplying blood to the heart," reported ANI.

Speaking to the news agency, Rupali Basu, CEO, Woodlands Hospital, said, "Snehasish Ganguly consulted Dr Saptarshi Basu and did all his blood tests and cardiac CT angio in Woodlands on Jan 12, 2021”.

She further added, “Angio revealed Single Vessel Disease (RCA) which will require Angioplasty to revascularise and open up the artery supplying blood to the heart. We got to know that Snehasish is planning to get the angioplasty done on Jan 22, 2021, from my old hospital Apollo Gleneagles. Hope and pray all goes well".

This comes weeks after Sourav underwent coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain. The former India cricketer was at the gym when he faced the issue. Post which, he got in touch with his family doctor who asked him to rush to the hospital at the earliest.

The hospital in a statement said, "Coronary Angiography was done at 3 p.m. --- Triple vessel disease PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route".

Sourav was attended by Saroj Mondal and her team of doctors. An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle.

Sourav was discharged from the hospital on January 7. He thanked all the doctors and support staff for taking care of him.