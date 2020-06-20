Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Family Members Test Positive for Coronavirus: Report

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly's family members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Snehashish Ganguly, the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Sourav’s elder brother, has been infected by COVID-19, the health state department said on Friday. Also, Snehashish's wife has been infected with the virus.

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Family Members Test Positive for Coronavirus: Report

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly's family members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Snehashish Ganguly, the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Sourav’s elder brother, has been infected by COVID-19, the health state department said on Friday. Also, Snehashish's wife has been infected with the virus.

According to the report, Shenashish’s mother-in-law and father-in-law were also diagnosed with the virus last week.

“All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly’s ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home,” a senior official was quoted as saying in Business Insider India.

“Whether they will be discharged or not, depends on the result of the tests,” sources at the nursing home stated.

Earlier Ganguly had said cricket will be back to normal when the vaccine for the virus is out.

"This is something that has got the world in sheer shock. I think things will be back on track. We did not have the medicines to take care of it. But over a six-seven months' period once the vaccine comes up everything will be normal," Ganguly said during a live class on 'Unacademy' app.

"Cricket will be very strong. There will be different tests, medical examinations for players, but I don't see it coming in the way of sport and it will go forward. As the vaccine comes out, it's going to be normal life I think. If you fall sick, whether you have fever, jaundice you pick those medicines and get better."

coronaviruscovid-19ganguly coronaviruspandemicsnehashish gangulysourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more