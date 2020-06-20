BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Family Members Test Positive for Coronavirus: Report
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly's family members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Snehashish Ganguly, the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Sourav’s elder brother, has been infected by COVID-19, the health state department said on Friday. Also, Snehashish's wife has been infected with the virus.
