Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, , 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Sourav Ganguly's Term as BCCI President Supposed to End Today, But Status Quo Continues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly's term is supposed to end today (July 27).

Cricketnext Staff |July 27, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
Sourav Ganguly's Term as BCCI President Supposed to End Today, But Status Quo Continues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly's term is supposed to end today (July 27).

Ganguly took over as president in October last year and has to undergo a three-year break before he can return to the BCCI set up, as he has completed six years as an administrator including his role at Cricket Association of Bengal.

However, the board has appealed to the Supreme Court to do away with the cooling off period, thus extending the tenures of Ganguly and Jay Shah, the secretary. Shah's term should have ended in May according to the BCCI constitution. Any extension of the tenure, or change in constitution, has to be approved by the Supreme Court.

Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing case petitioner Aditya Verma had said his lawyers "won't oppose" a cooling-off period waiver for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary when the matter is heard in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had said it would hear after two weeks applications which have raised various issues with regards to the BCCI and their bid to alter the constitution. A vacant position has to be filled up in 45 days through elections, but there are no such signs.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Have Aditya Verma's Support for Cooling-off Period Waiver 

Since the court didn't dismiss BCCI's petition, it is hopeful of getting a decision in their favour. In December last year, it was unanimously agreed by the members that Ganguly and his team should serve a full six years at the BCCI.

Meanwhile, voices in support of an extension for Ganguly have been growing, not just within but outside the BCCI as well.

"The Supreme Court of India's decision to postpone the hearing of several applications by the BCCI and some of its affiliates has also left Indian cricket in limbo. Sure, there are many more important cases than cricket before the highest court in the land but Indian cricket lovers are anxiously awaiting the decision," Sunil Gavaskar had written in Mid-Day.

"Personally, I would love to see Sourav and his team carry on till the end of the 2023 World Cup in India but let's see what the court decides. Just like Sourav lifted the Indian team after the early murky times and restored the faith of the Indian cricket lovers, so also he and his team look capable of doing that with the BCCI administration."

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Continue to Stay in Office, SC Will Hear BCCI's Appeal in Two Weeks 

There's also talk of Ganguly being a frontrunner for the post of ICC chairman, left vacant by Shashank Manohar.

At the moment, though, status quo/limbo continues till the Supreme Court clarifies either way.

aditya vermabcciJay Shahsourav gangulysupreme court

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more