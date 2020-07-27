Sourav Ganguly's Term as BCCI President Supposed to End Today, But Status Quo Continues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly's term is supposed to end today (July 27).
Ganguly took over as president in October last year and has to undergo a three-year break before he can return to the BCCI set up, as he has completed six years as an administrator including his role at Cricket Association of Bengal.
However, the board has appealed to the Supreme Court to do away with the cooling off period, thus extending the tenures of Ganguly and Jay Shah, the secretary. Shah's term should have ended in May according to the BCCI constitution. Any extension of the tenure, or change in constitution, has to be approved by the Supreme Court.
Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing case petitioner Aditya Verma had said his lawyers "won't oppose" a cooling-off period waiver for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary when the matter is heard in the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday had said it would hear after two weeks applications which have raised various issues with regards to the BCCI and their bid to alter the constitution. A vacant position has to be filled up in 45 days through elections, but there are no such signs.
Since the court didn't dismiss BCCI's petition, it is hopeful of getting a decision in their favour. In December last year, it was unanimously agreed by the members that Ganguly and his team should serve a full six years at the BCCI.
Meanwhile, voices in support of an extension for Ganguly have been growing, not just within but outside the BCCI as well.
"The Supreme Court of India's decision to postpone the hearing of several applications by the BCCI and some of its affiliates has also left Indian cricket in limbo. Sure, there are many more important cases than cricket before the highest court in the land but Indian cricket lovers are anxiously awaiting the decision," Sunil Gavaskar had written in Mid-Day.
"Personally, I would love to see Sourav and his team carry on till the end of the 2023 World Cup in India but let's see what the court decides. Just like Sourav lifted the Indian team after the early murky times and restored the faith of the Indian cricket lovers, so also he and his team look capable of doing that with the BCCI administration."
There's also talk of Ganguly being a frontrunner for the post of ICC chairman, left vacant by Shashank Manohar.
At the moment, though, status quo/limbo continues till the Supreme Court clarifies either way.
