Sourav Made India Feisty, Kohli Desperate to Win Always: Nasser Hussain

IANS |June 19, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly made the Indian team tough in his time as captain and started a revolution in Indian cricket, according to former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain.

"Sourav made the Indian team a feisty side. He made the side tough, and when he was captaining the side you knew you were in a big battle with them. I have a huge respect for him as a captain as he started the revolution of Indian cricket," Hussain said on Sony Ten Pit Stop.

Ganguly had earlier said that leaving behind a team that believed it could win anywhere is one of his biggest legacies.

Hussain was also all praise for current Indian and England captains Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan respectively.

"Virat Kohli is a hugely combative cricketer. When he is out on the field, he wants to win and is desperate for victory," he said.

For Morgan, Hussain said that he has allowed the team to always look to express themselves well.

"He has done such a fine job leading the England white-ball side. The best aspect of the side is that they look to express themselves well.

"Another important aspect about this side is their selection. They have gone with players who are good white-ball cricketers such as Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy among others. More importantly, Eoin is known to be someone who is calm and cool as a captain," said Hussain.

