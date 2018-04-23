South Africa Announce Five-Test Summer, to Face Pakistan, Sri Lanka

South Africa will also host a total of 13 one-day internationals and nine Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.
Pakistan, who will tour South Africa for the first time since 2013/14, will play the prime holiday season Tests in December and January, with Centurion awarded the Test starting on December 26 and Cape Town the traditional New Year Test starting on January 3.
The third Test will be in Johannesburg from January 11.
Pakistan will also play five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.
Sri Lanka will play Tests in Durban and Port Elizabeth in February, to be followed by five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.
Zimbabwe will play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals at some of South Africa's smaller cricket venues.
Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Thabang Moroe said that the scheduled 13 one-day internationals during the season would enable the national team to fine tune their preparations for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.
Fixtures:
Zimbabwe in South Africa
Sept 30: First one-day international, Kimberley
October
3: Second one-day international, Bloemfontein
6: Third one-day international, Paarl
9: First Twenty20 international, East London
12: Second Twenty20 international, Potchefstroom
14: Third Twenty20 international, Benoni
Pakistan in South Africa
December
19-21: SA Invitation XI, Benoni
26-30: First Test, Centurion
January
3-7: Second Test, Cape Town
11-15 : Third Test, Johannesburg
19: First one-day international, Port Elizabeth
22: Second one-day international, Durban
25: Third one-day international, Centurion
27: Fourth one-day international, Johannesburg
30: Fifth one-day international, Cape Town
February
1: First Twenty20 International, Cape Town
3: Second Twenty20 International, Johannesburg
6: Third Twenty20 International, Centurion
Sri Lanka in South Africa
February
13-17: First Test, Durban
21-25: Second Test, Port Elizabeth
28: SA Invitation XI, Benoni
March
3: First one-day international, Johannesburg
6: Second one-day international, Centurion
10: Third one-day international, Durban
13: Fourth one-day international, Port Elizabeth
16: Fifth one-day international, Cape Town
19: First Twenty20 international, Cape Town
22: Second Twenty20 international, Centurion
24: Third Twenty20 international, Johannesburg
