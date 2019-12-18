South Africa Appoint Jacques Kallis as Batting Consultant

Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis was appointed South Africa's batting consultant on Wednesday.
He is set to take up the job for the entire duration of their home summer.
"Former Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder, @jacqueskallis75 has been named as the team's batting consultant for the duration of the summer. He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria today (Wednesday)," Cricket South Africa made the announcement in its official twitter handle.
Kallis played a total of 519 international matches for South Africa, scoring 25,534 runs and taking 577 wickets across formats. He featured in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20 Internationals.
The 44-year old retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries and averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in Tests & ODIs, respectively.
Kallis is the latest high-profile name to be inducted in South Africa's coaching set-up after Mark Boucher's appointment as head coach in CSA's rebuilding programme for the national team.
Former Test wicketkeeper Boucher was named as South Africa's new head coach on a four-year deal last week. The 43-year-old replaced Enoch Nkwe, who was interim team director after head coach Ottis Gibson was released in August and is now the assistant coach.
Former Test captain Graeme Smith replaced Nkwe as Cricket South Africa's director of cricket – but only in an acting capacity for now.
Kallis is not new to coaching. He was the head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders from 2015 when then-head coach Trevor Bayliss resigned to take over the England cricket team.
During their home summer, South Africa will first host England from December until February for four Test matches, three ODIs and three T20s.
After England, the Proteas will host Australia for three T20s and as many ODIs.
(With agency inputs)
