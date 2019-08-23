South Africa Appoint Klusener as Assistant Batting Coach for India T20Is

South Africa have named Lance Klusener, Vincent Barnes and Justin Ontong as the three coaches who will assist interim team director Enoch Nkwe for the upcoming India tour.
While Klusener will join the team as assistant batting coach for the three T20Is, Barnes and Ontong have been named as assistant bowling and fielding coaches respectively.
“In terms of the new team structure the Team Director appoints his three assistant coaches who have specific skills focus in the three key disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding,” commented CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl.
“Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener will fill the role of assistant coach (batting) for the T20 Series only. His record as one of the best all-rounders in the world, particularly in white ball cricket, during his playing career speaks for itself and he also has extensive coaching experience both at franchise and international level."
“Vincent Barnes will be the assistant coach (bowling). He also has extensive coaching experience at international level and his knowledge of playing conditions in India will make his contribution invaluable. Vincent currently also fills the role of the HP Bowling Lead for CSA."
“Justin Ontong will fill the role of assistant coach (fielding). He has built up a strong relationship with the players over the last two years and is an acknowledged expert in this department."
“Enoch is targeting a batting coach who has extensive knowledge of Indian conditions for the Test series and we will be in a position to announce this successful candidate shortly."
“As previously announced, all the technical staff – Performance Analyst Prasanna Agoram, Strength and Conditioning Coach Greg King and physiotherapist Craig Govender – have been retained. Unfortunately, Craig has recently undergone knee surgency so a temporary replacement will travel with the team to India,” concluded Van Zyl.
South Africa will play a three-match T20I series before taking part in a three-match Test series against India.
