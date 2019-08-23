Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India *

203/6 (68.5)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)
Live

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

141/6 (64.4)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

MIN. 70.1 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

South Africa Appoint Klusener as Assistant Batting Coach for India T20Is

Cricketnext Staff |August 23, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
South Africa Appoint Klusener as Assistant Batting Coach for India T20Is

South Africa have named Lance Klusener, Vincent Barnes and Justin Ontong as the three coaches who will assist interim team director Enoch Nkwe for the upcoming India tour.

While Klusener will join the team as assistant batting coach for the three T20Is, Barnes and Ontong have been named as assistant bowling and fielding coaches respectively.

“In terms of the new team structure the Team Director appoints his three assistant coaches who have specific skills focus in the three key disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding,” commented CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl.

“Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener will fill the role of assistant coach (batting) for the T20 Series only. His record as one of the best all-rounders in the world, particularly in white ball cricket, during his playing career speaks for itself and he also has extensive coaching experience both at franchise and international level."

“Vincent Barnes will be the assistant coach (bowling). He also has extensive coaching experience at international level and his knowledge of playing conditions in India will make his contribution invaluable. Vincent currently also fills the role of the HP Bowling Lead for CSA."

“Justin Ontong will fill the role of assistant coach (fielding). He has built up a strong relationship with the players over the last two years and is an acknowledged expert in this department."

“Enoch is targeting a batting coach who has extensive knowledge of Indian conditions for the Test series and we will be in a position to announce this successful candidate shortly."

“As previously announced, all the technical staff – Performance Analyst Prasanna Agoram, Strength and Conditioning Coach Greg King and physiotherapist Craig Govender – have been retained. Unfortunately, Craig has recently undergone knee surgency so a temporary replacement will travel with the team to India,” concluded Van Zyl.

South Africa will play a three-match T20I series before taking part in a three-match Test series against India.

Enoch NkweIndia vs South AfricaLance Klusener

Related stories

Heinrich Klaasen Replaces Injured Second For India Tests
Cricketnext Staff | August 17, 2019, 9:02 PM IST

Heinrich Klaasen Replaces Injured Second For India Tests

Cannot Wait to Make Debut Against India: South Africa Spinner Muthusamy
Cricketnext Staff | August 15, 2019, 10:38 AM IST

Cannot Wait to Make Debut Against India: South Africa Spinner Muthusamy

South Africa's Nkwe Looks Up to Guardiola for Inspiration Ahead of India Tour
Cricketnext Staff | August 15, 2019, 7:41 PM IST

South Africa's Nkwe Looks Up to Guardiola for Inspiration Ahead of India Tour

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...