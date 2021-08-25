South Africa Assistant Coach Enock Nkwe Steps Down After Differences With Mark Boucher

South African cricket team assistant coach Enoch Nkwe, who had informed about his intention to resign, has officially quit the position, the country’s cricket board has confirmed. Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that the former cricketer had raised matters related to national team’s culture.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) regrets to announce the decision by Enoch Nkwe to leave his position as Assistant Coach of the Proteas men’s team, a position he held since December 2019. Enoch was also briefly the Team Director," said Cricket South Africa in a statement.

CSA engaged with Enoch to explore whether there was a way to retain his services but this was unsuccessful. During the discussions, CSA said he had raised concerns about the functioning and culture of the team environment.

“The Board will be taking the necessary steps to investigate and address the issues raised by Enoch. We will not be commenting further on this until the process has been completed," added CSA.

A report in espncricinfo.com said that Nkwe had differences with head coach Mark Boucher and the matters that he raised with CSA do not relate to racism. The report added that Nkwe also wanted more of a role on the technical side and less time in training sessions.

