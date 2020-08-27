South Africa Captain Quinton de Kock Pleased with Much Needed 'Culture Camp'

South Africa’s captain, Quinton de Kock on Thursday hailed the team’s recently-concluded ‘culture camp’ as quite the success. The camp was held in Skukuza from August 18 to 22.
“A lot of guys got things off their back, it was something that this team needed,” said De Kock of the camp that was held to address a number of issues currently affecting the game in South Africa at the moment.
The squad of 32 included the 16 contracted members of the national team as well as the High-Performance squad.
Among the things that were discussed was Proteas’ team identity in their capacity as representatives of the nation, the team environment as well as its performance both on and off the field.
“We’ve had a lot of good chats which I think the team needed. Everyone is leaving feeling a lot better about the environment and about themselves.
“We feel a lot more comfortable as a team going forward, which was needed… we’re excited about going into the future now.”
The southpaw said he felt it was very important for youngsters to understand the team’s culture before they are selected into the national team.
“In this environment, even though you’re contracted it doesn’t mean that you’re guaranteed to play, so I think it was important that the up and coming players needed to be there with the squad.
“This is professional sport and we’re trying to play the best team that we can. If a younger guy is performing and he gets an opportunity, it doesn’t help that he hasn’t been here and he doesn’t know anything.
“We’ve seen what they’ve done in the franchise system and we know there’s a potential future for them in the team, so it was important for them to come here.
It was great to learn some views from the younger guys and help them understand the situation with the Proteas and how we want to go about things.”
