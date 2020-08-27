Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 August, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Eagles CTL *

0/0 (0.0)

Cyprus Eagles CTL
v/s
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Toss won by Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202019:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202013:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202016:30 IST

South Africa Captain Quinton de Kock Pleased with Much Needed 'Culture Camp'

The southpaw said he felt it was very important for youngsters to understand the team’s culture before they are selected into the national team.

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2020, 10:28 PM IST
South Africa Captain Quinton de Kock Pleased with Much Needed 'Culture Camp'

South Africa’s captain, Quinton de Kock on Thursday hailed the team’s recently-concluded ‘culture camp’ as quite the success. The camp was held in Skukuza from August 18 to 22.

“A lot of guys got things off their back, it was something that this team needed,” said De Kock of the camp that was held to address a number of issues currently affecting the game in South Africa at the moment.

The squad of 32 included the 16 contracted members of the national team as well as the High-Performance squad.

Among the things that were discussed was Proteas’ team identity in their capacity as representatives of the nation, the team environment as well as its performance both on and off the field.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers Have Plenty to Offer, Says Mike Hesson

“We’ve had a lot of good chats which I think the team needed. Everyone is leaving feeling a lot better about the environment and about themselves.

“We feel a lot more comfortable as a team going forward, which was needed… we’re excited about going into the future now.”

The southpaw said he felt it was very important for youngsters to understand the team’s culture before they are selected into the national team.

“In this environment, even though you’re contracted it doesn’t mean that you’re guaranteed to play, so I think it was important that the up and coming players needed to be there with the squad.

Also Read: Cricket South Africa Fire Thabang Moroe for "Serious Misconduct"

“This is professional sport and we’re trying to play the best team that we can. If a younger guy is performing and he gets an opportunity, it doesn’t help that he hasn’t been here and he doesn’t know anything.

“We’ve seen what they’ve done in the franchise system and we know there’s a potential future for them in the team, so it was important for them to come here.

It was great to learn some views from the younger guys and help them understand the situation with the Proteas and how we want to go about things.”

Cricket South AfricaQuinton de KockSouth Africa culture camp

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more