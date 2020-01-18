Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

60/2 (18.0)

South Africa trail by 439 runs
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 41, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 18 January, 2020

1ST INN

Melbourne Stars *

26/2 (4.3)

Melbourne Stars
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Bengaluru

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

South Africa Coach Boucher Concerned by Rabada Ban

South African coach Mark Boucher said on Friday he was "concerned" about cricket's disciplinary regulations after fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was handed a ban

AFP |January 18, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
South Africa Coach Boucher Concerned by Rabada Ban

South African coach Mark Boucher said on Friday he was "concerned" about cricket's disciplinary regulations after fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was handed a ban which means he will miss the fourth and final Test against England in Johannesburg next week.

"I am concerned, to be honest," said Boucher. "You don't want to take all the aggression out of the game. You've got two countries playing against each other in a heated situation. Guys are trying really hard."

But Boucher acknowledged that Rabada should have been more aware that previous transgressions put him in danger of a ban.

Rabada pleaded guilty to a level one breach of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct because of the way he celebrated the dismissal of England captain Joe Root during the first day of the third Test at St George's Park on Thursday.

He was fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point. Because it was his fourth demerit point in a 24-month period he incurred an automatic one-match ban.

"Level one is almost like a slap on the wrist but because of the demerit points unfortunately he won't be playing in the next Test," said Boucher.

"Sometimes the emotions overflow so the rules and regulations are a little disappointing but if you know the rules and regulations you’ve got to stick to them. KG (Rabada) knows what he can and cannot do and he maybe pushed a little far."

- 'Massive blow' -

Boucher said losing Rabada was a "massive blow" for a South Africa side in danger of falling 2-1 behind in the series after closing day two in Port Elizabeth on 60-2 in reply to England's 499-9 declared.

He said it was an issue that needed to be addressed.

"I think KG probably bowls at his best when he is nice and aggressive so it's trying to find a balance of keeping him aggressive and not boxing him in, but also understanding the laws of the game and trying to keep him on the good side of it.

"It is going to be tough but it is something we are going to have to address and get a very good balance."

Boucher said the game had changed since he stopped playing in 2012.

"In my day we didn't have to deal with this sort of stuff because we could say pretty much what we wanted and get away with it. It's a learning curve for me with all these new rules and regulations."

Rabada was criticised by former West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen but the ban was slammed by ex-England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan.

Holding and Pietersen said Rabada had let his team down by being a repeat disciplinary offender.

"He has to learn," said Holding, who was commentating for SuperSport television.

"You can't keep making the same mistakes. He has to remember he is damaging his team. South Africa without Rabada at the Wanderers –- that's a big blow."

Fellow commentator Pietersen said the way Rabada got close to batsmen after dismissing them was unacceptable.

"He shouldn't be celebrating in a batsman’s personal space," he said, adding that Rabada had behaved in a similar way after dismissing Zak Crawley during the second Test in Cape Town.

"I feel sorry for (South African captain) Faf du Plessis and Mark Boucher," said Pietersen. "South Africa are going to miss their strike bowler at the Wanderers."

But Vaughan said on Twitter that Rabada being banned for a celebration was "absolutely bonkers" when nothing was done about slow over rates, while Hussain said on Sky television that "the game has kicked itself today".

kagiso rabadamark bouchersouth africa vs england 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Bengaluru All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more