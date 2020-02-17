Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

20 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

21 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st T20I: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

South Africa Coach Mark Boucher Leaves Door Open for AB de Villiers Return in T20 World Cup

South Africa coach Mark Boucher has stated that they can consider AB de Villiers for the T20 World Cup provided he is in good form and makes himself available.

IANS |February 17, 2020, 10:51 AM IST
South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has once again stated that they can consider AB de Villiers for the T20 World Cup provided he is in good form and makes himself available for the tournament.

de Villiers, a former captain in all formats for South Africa and rated among the greatest players the country has produced, retired from international cricket in March 2018. He has since been active in the franchise-based T20 tournaments around the world.

"He's a discussion in the media and in the public but he is no discussion for me. I have had chats with him and we will probably know pretty soon what's going to happen with him. Like I said from day one when I took over, if we are going to a World Cup, I would like to have our best players there," ESPNcricinfo quoted Boucher as saying.

"If AB is in good form and he is raring to go and he makes himself available for the time we have asked him to be available; if he is the best man for the job, then he must go. It's not about egos or anything like that, it's about sending your best team to the World Cup to try and win that competition," he added.

de Villers -- who turned 36 on Monday -- has so far played 78 T20Is in which he has scored 1672 runs, averaging 26.12 with a strike rate of 135.16. He was last seen in action in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Brisbane Heat.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be played in Australia in October-November this year.

