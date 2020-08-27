Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

South Africa Cricket Body Fires CEO For 'serious Misconduct'

South Africa’s national cricket body fired its CEO Thursday after an independent investigation found him guilty of serious misconduct.

Cricket South Africa didn’t provide specific details of Thabang Moroe’s wrongdoing when it announced it had terminated his employment. Moroe had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, which included a forensic audit of the organization’s finances.

The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal, CSA said.

The cricket body is in disarray after the president and acting CEO quit last week.

South African cricket has often been burdened by off-field issues. Moroe was appointed in 2018 after his predecessor, Haroon Lorgat, quit when his relationship with the board became unworkable. Another former CEO, Gerald Majola, was fired in 2012 for awarding himself and other staff members unauthorized bonuses and then trying to hide the payments.

The reputation of the national team has also been damaged in recent months after the Black Lives Matter movement spurred some Black players who are now retired to allege they were shunned by white teammates and treated unfairly by management when they were playing for South Africa.

