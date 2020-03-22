South Africa Cricket Team Stayed in Same Hotel as Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow: Report

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus recently, stayed in the same hotel in Lucknow as the South African cricket team, who were in India for the ODI series against India. The three-match series saw the first being rained out before the next two were called off due to the concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.
"There are reports that she dined in the hotel's buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby," an official told Times of India.
"She was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match, which eventually was called off. There is information that Kanika was seen briefly attending a news channel's annual conclave held at the hotel. Therefore, it is important to scan the CCTV footage and list those who came in contact with her."
The Quinton de Kock-led South African cricket team were slated to play three ODIs in India but the series had to be postponed amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. They came to Kolkata and travelled via Dubai to their respective destinations and have seen been on mandatory quarantine.
Kanika has been criticised a lot by netizens for her irresponsible behaviour for not self-quarantining herself upon her return from London and then attending several parties in Lucknow.
Her family members are now questioning the medical report which declared her as coronavirus positive.
