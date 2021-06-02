South Africa Cricketer Of The Year: Anrich Nortje, Shabnim Ismail Excel in Respective Fields

Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail have been conferred with South Africa’s Men’s And Women’s Cricketer Of The Year award, respectively. The two of them were crowned in their respective categories during a virtual award ceremony of the Cricket South Africa‘s (CSA).

Nortje had previously received the “International Newcomer of the Year”, and was also named as the Test cricketer of the year, South Africa fans’ player of the year, and South Africa men’s players’ player of the year. He made his international debut in all three formats of the game including Test, ODI and T20I in 2019. Ever since he entered the world of cricket there has been no looking back for him. Nortje was also a part of the Indian Premier League 2020, in which he was a part of the Delhi Capitals team. Till now, he has played 10 Test matches in which he has managed to take 39 wickets. Apart from that, he has played 9 ODIs during which he took 21 wickets.

Ismail, on the other hand, also got the T20I Cricketer of the Year and South Africa Women’s Player of the Year. She had previously won the South Africa Women’s Cricketer of the Year award in 2015. The cricketer has now become the third woman to have won this particular title more than once. Before her, Marizanne Kapp had been given this award in 2013 and 2014 and Dane van Niekerk got it thrice in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Apart from Nortje and Ismail, batsman Rassie van der Dussen bagged the men’s ODI player of the year award, bowler Tabraiz Shamsi took away the men’s T20I player of the year award and Lizelle Lee was given the women’s ODI player of the year award.

