BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

13/1 (4.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

283/3 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 31, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 03 January, 2020

1ST INN

Dhaka Platoon *

12/0 (1.1)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 21, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 03 January, 2020

1ST INN

Brisbane Heat *

95/1 (9.4)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes

Toss won by Hobart Hurricanes (decided to field)

South Africa Drop Bavuma, Ask Him to Get Runs & Come Back

South Africa middle order batsman Temba Bavuma was axed from the squad on Thursday and was instructed to return to the domestic circuit and force his way back into the Test team through "weight of runs".

IANS |January 3, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
South Africa Drop Bavuma, Ask Him to Get Runs & Come Back

Cape Town: South Africa middle order batsman Temba Bavuma was axed from the squad on Thursday and was instructed to return to the domestic circuit and force his way back into the Test team through "weight of runs".

According to a ESPNCricinfo report, Rassie van der Dussen will be given an extended run in the middle order for South Africa.

"We feel it's the right thing to do to stick with Rassie. As a player, you feel like you get a bit of confidence when you get an extended run -- runs or no runs. Luckily, he scored some runs in the first Test against England," South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"A big part of international cricket is the mental aspect of belonging. Rassie has got a real composure to him and a presence when he bats. He ticks all the right boxes," the skipper added.

du Plessis also said that Bavuma knows why he has been dropped and what he needs to do to get his place back.

"Temba is on board. Something we are trying to achieve as a batting unit is to raise our standards a little bit higher, push our performances from a runs point of view. He is on board with the process to try and get guys to score big runs," du Plessis said.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series against England, a confident South Africa will be up against the visitors in the second contest at the Newlands here from Friday.

South Africa vs Englandtemba bavuma

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
