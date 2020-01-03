South Africa Drop Bavuma, Ask Him to Get Runs & Come Back
South Africa middle order batsman Temba Bavuma was axed from the squad on Thursday and was instructed to return to the domestic circuit and force his way back into the Test team through "weight of runs".
South Africa Drop Bavuma, Ask Him to Get Runs & Come Back
South Africa middle order batsman Temba Bavuma was axed from the squad on Thursday and was instructed to return to the domestic circuit and force his way back into the Test team through "weight of runs".
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
SL v INDGuwahati BCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings