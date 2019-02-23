Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
South Africa Drop to Third in Test Rankings After Sri Lanka Whitewash

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 23, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/ICC)

South Africa have dropped to the third spot in the ICC Test rankings following their 0-2 series whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka.

The Proteas commenced the series with 110 points to their name but after losing both Tests to their lower-ranked opposition, they have slipped to 105 points. They are now two points behind New Zealand (107) in the list that's led by India (116).

New Zealand. however, will have to win the three-match home Test series against Bangladesh to retain their position.

Meanwhile, despite gaining four points, Sri Lanka (93) are still ranked sixth.

South Africa were blown away by Kusal Perera in the first Test, while Sri Lanka were too clinical in the second as they became the first Asian side to win a Test series in South Africa.
First Published: February 23, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
