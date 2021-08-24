'South Africa Have Good Fast Bowlers and a New Administration. Our Problems Will Be Batting'

Former South Africa administrator and cricketer Dr Ali Bacher looked forward to a fresh era in the country’s cricket administration, saying they need to get batsmen to back their fast bowling strength.

“The leadership of cricket administration in South African cricket has been shambolic. Hardly anybody there knew much about cricket. It’s common knowledge, and I have it from reliable authority that each of national body of 14 members was receiving 150000 to 200000 rand each year to attend meetings," Bacher told News 18.

“That’s gone now. There is now hope. Our Minister of Sport has created a new structure to administer SA Cricket. It will be headed by two highly respected advocates, Lawson Naidoo and Steven Budlender; both are passionate about the game. They don’t come with any baggage. They are top-class South Africans. They are in charge and I have spoken to them. The other plus is that Andrew Hudson is also on the new board and he will chair the cricket committee. We have good fast bowlers and a new administration. Our problems are going to be our batting."

Bacher hoped the presence of Graeme Smith will make a difference.

“His story is extraordinary. He is the only Test captain ever to have led his country in more than a hundred Tests (108). He is new to administration. If he gets around, like I did, highly regarded senior people to advice and counsel him, he will be alright. If he tries to do everything on his own, he is going to run into problems. He is inexperienced in cricket administration. Look, if he is wise enough to get some smart people around him, he will be good.

“In my opinion, the three best South African bowlers are Neil Adcock, Dale Steyn and Allan Donald. And I would rate Steyn as the best of all of them. Steyn was fast, he bowled late away swingers and he knew to reverse swing the ball. And probably the most important thing is that he was a great competitor. At 5 in the afternoon, he would bowl as fast as he did at 10 in the morning. And he says, Kagiso Rabada would be our best fast bowler, not him."

Asked why South Africa have not been able to produce a world class batsman in recent times, Bacher said:

“I cannot answer this question. Watching the England batting against India, apart from Joe Root, the rest are pretty ordinary. We have that problem too. They have Mark Boucher (South Africa’s coach) who has played 147 Tests. He is a tough competitor and mentally tough. He is in charge. Two hours of de Villiers can change a Test match. Smith, as an opener, has a batting average of 49."

